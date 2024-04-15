Haven’t filed taxes yet? What to do before midnight on Tax Day to avoid late fees:

The deadline to file taxes approaches. Those who haven’t filed their taxes yet have until midnight on Monday to do so.

People who aren’t ready to submit can file an extension. Without filing an extension, late fees could be charged.

“Sometimes people get scared, and they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness. I owe money. I’m not going to file’,” explained Kathy Pickering, Chief Tax Officer for H&R Block. “And for that, we really encourage people go ahead and file.”

Taxpayers can request an automatic six-month extension for free through an IRS partner on the agency’s website. Filing this form gives puts off the deadline to file a return until Oct. 15.

However, this involves paying estimated taxes, which could climb to 25 percent of taxes owed.

Experts also urge taxpayers to check that all information is entered correctly.

“Something as simple as just, you know, fat fingering your social security number could really cause you a headache,” Pickering said.

