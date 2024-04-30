Man recalls another deadly ambush claiming lives of 2 officers

CHARLOTTE — Monday’s tragedy where four officers were killed and four were wounded was a reminder for Stephen McMickens of what happened in his apartment complex 17 years ago.

“It opened the same wounds,” McMickens said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton were responding to a disturbance call on March 31, 2007, at the Timber Ridge Apartments, which are only a mile from the scene of Monday’s shooting.

“They were community officers, and they were always out here,” McMickens said. “Despite being white officers in a Black neighborhood, risking their lives, they still tried to love on us and encourage us.”

Clark and Shelton were ambushed that night.

McMickens was the only person to run to their side before first responders arrived.

“Grabbed the two officers’ hands, started praying,” he said. “When I realized Clark was dead, I put his hand down, went back to Shelton, and Shelton squeezed my hand. Look into my eyes, and I could feel him say, ‘Tell my wife I love her.’”

McMickens said he has faced ridicule and threats, not only for rushing to help the officers but also for calling for unity afterward.

“I had guns pulled on me, guns cocked in my face,” he said. “It got crazy, but we still try to empower Charlotte.”

Doctors have told him that it took a toll on his heart and his health.

“They always have to shock my heart, severe PTSD, the sirens get to me, seeing a badge gets to me,” McMickens said.

However, McMickens said he won’t stop what he started 17 years ago.

“I just want to keep the torch carried, keep the dream alive, and I want to see my city come back together,” he said.

He said it starts with taking an approach that isn’t always popular, which is pushing for tighter bonds between police and the communities they serve.

“Thank you for what you’re doing,” he said. “Y’all are carrying the torch for what Clark and Shelton wanted, bridging the gap, crossing dividing lines, bringing everyone together, and having unity.”

