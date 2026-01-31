Road conditions deteriorate in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz reports from a snow-covered north Charlotte, where treacherous road conditions led to a crash on in the area of Hamilton Street near Interstate 277.
With slick and snow-covered roads, the area is facing significant challenges.
>>SNOW DAY UPDATES: Heavy snow falls early, roads covered in the Carolinas
In the video at the top of this webpage, watch Sáenz’s report for a firsthand look at the hazardous conditions.
East Charlotte roads
Channel 9 meteorologist Danielle Miller is closely monitoring the hazardous road conditions on East Independence Boulevard, where a mix of slush, powdery snow and dry patches has created a dangerous environment for drivers.
Watch Miller’s report in the video below:
As conditions remain precarious, Miller will provide ongoing updates to ensure public safety throughout the day.
©2026 Cox Media Group