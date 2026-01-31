Road conditions deteriorate in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz reports from a snow-covered north Charlotte, where treacherous road conditions led to a crash on in the area of Hamilton Street near Interstate 277.

With slick and snow-covered roads, the area is facing significant challenges.

East Charlotte roads

Channel 9 meteorologist Danielle Miller is closely monitoring the hazardous road conditions on East Independence Boulevard, where a mix of slush, powdery snow and dry patches has created a dangerous environment for drivers.

Snow Coverage: Channel 9’s Danielle Miller in east Charlotte

As conditions remain precarious, Miller will provide ongoing updates to ensure public safety throughout the day.

