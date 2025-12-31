Hazmat crews tackle sewage spill after Dallas truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. — Hazmat crews responded to a crash involving an overturned sewage truck in Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

The Spencer Mountain Road Fire Department responded to the crash along Bob Friday Road around 12:45 p.m.

The accident required multiple emergency response teams. When they arrived on scene, they found the sewage truck on its side leaking its contents.

Officials say it took 50 minutes to rescue the driver from the truck. Fortunately, the patient sustained only minor injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Gastonia Fire Department’s Hazmat Team managed the hazardous materials spill.

