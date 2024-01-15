Head-on collision kills 1, injures 2 in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A head-on crash on Saturday left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Southeast, off Tate Boulevard Southeast.

According to HPD, a gold Ford Ranger was heading south and a silver Audi Q5 was heading north when the Ford crossed over the center line and hit the Audi head-on.

The driver of the Ford, 55-year-old David Vincent Flowers, of Hickory, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the Audi, Elizabeth Thompkins, 25, and Cullen Thompkins, a passenger, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The department says no charges are pending.

