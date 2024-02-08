Health department investigates what happened after people got sick at party

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Little Caesars off East Main Street in Lincolnton catered food at a party over the weekend and some of the guests got sick.

It is not clear if a foodborne illness was the culprit, but it did spark an investigation from the Lincoln County Environmental Health Unit.

The health department put out the following statement:

“This was an isolated event where people became ill after attending a gathering where Little Caesar’s pizza was provided as a food choice. There is no confirmation of foodborne illness.”

It will be several days before investigators get the test results back.

A Little Caesar’s manager said inspectors found issues at the restaurant, so employees deep cleaned, and pest control was called for a follow-up inspection.

The manager said traps had just been installed in January and that no insects had been found during the check-up.

Some customers said they were concerned.

“To hear stuff like that it kind of makes you not want to eat there in a way because you don’t know what you can catch from other people,” customer Jaylee Johnson said.

“Well, it is especially concerning out of COVID and everything,” customer Barbara Lane said. “You want people to be maybe more particular and cleaner with their food.”

In the meantime, if you have eaten pizza from the Little Caesar’s and got sick, the health department wants to hear from you. Call 704-479-5030 if you have information.













