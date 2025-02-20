Health insurance premium hike could be on the way for S.C. state employees, teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Health insurance premiums for South Carolina state employees and teachers could increase for the first time in over a decade.

That’s according to our partners at the Rock Hill Herald, which reports that state House lawmakers are considering raising rates in a new budget proposal.

If it goes through, rates would go up by $36 a month, totaling $441 a year. The state would contribute an additional $89 million towards the health plan.

According to The Herald, $112 million would be required to avoid a premium increase.

Gov. Henry McMaster has called for a study on how to cut the cost of insurance.

