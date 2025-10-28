Tuberculosis found at North Mecklenburg High School

CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday that a positive case of tuberculosis was found at North Mecklenburg High School.

CMS provided Channel 9 a letter that was sent to families at North Mecklenburg HS that said a “case of pulmonary tuberculosis has been identified at our school.”

It’s not clear if a student or a teacher was found with TB.

The district says it’s staying in contact with CMS School Health and the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

CMS says TB symptoms include “cough, fever, bloody sputum, night sweats, weight loss, fatigue, and chest pain.” Symptoms can be more severe than the flu or common cold, and symptoms usually persist for weeks.

TB mostly affects the lungs, but it can spread to the rest of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

