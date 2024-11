IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Health Department is warning about the increase in whooping cough cases.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection.

It can cause serious coughing fits in infants and children.

Health officials are urging parents to make sure their children’s vaccines are up-to-date.

