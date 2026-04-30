Hearing delayed for man accused of killing Iryna Zarutska

CHARLOTTE — DeCarlos Brown will not appear in Mecklenburg County court for at least another six months.

He is accused of killing Iryna Zarutska in a random act of violence last year on the light rail.

Brown’s Rule 24 hearing will now be on Oct. 27.

This comes after Brown’s defense attorney filed a motion to continue earlier this month, noting that Brown is in federal custody.

The motion also claimed that a doctor found Brown incapable of proceeding.

A judge hasn’t made that determination.

A Rule 24 hearing is when the state says whether it is seeking the death penalty.

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