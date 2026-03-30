Hearing held for former brewery owner charged with raping child

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A hearing was held Monday for a former owner of Sycamore Brewery for allegedly raping a child. He was not in court, but his lawyer was.

Justin Brigham was arrested in December after breaking into a home, attacking a man inside, and raping a 13-year-old girl he met through Snapchat, according to investigators.

Brigham’s attorney was in court Monday and told the judge that they are still working on discovery in the case.

The former Sycamore Brewery co-owner has been in the Stanly County Jail since his arrest. He has not been a part of the company — which has been renamed to Club West — since his arrest.

Brigham was indicted by a grand jury on nine felonies earlier this month. The indictments included statutory rape, first-degree burglary, and assault causing bodily injury.

His attorney told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that she expects it will be several months until there is real movement in the case.

Brigham’s next court date is set for July.

WATCH: Sycamore Brewery reopens under name Club West after former co-owner’s rape arrest

Sycamore Brewery reopens under name Club West after former co-owner’s rape arrest

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