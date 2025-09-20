Heartwarming homecoming: Air Force Sergeant returns from deployment, surprises son at school

CLOVER, S.C. — A father coming home from deployment reached out to his son’s school in Clover to organize a surprise.

Air Force Sergeant Brent Harrison entered Crowders Creek Elementary School to surprise his son, Nate. School officials said Nate didn’t know what to do, and the students around him looked shocked.

With music playing, the two embraced after Sgt. Harrison’s 90 days overseas.

He spent his time in Qatar and Cyprus, completing missions in temperatures topping 125 degrees. And he said he is glad to be home.

"Through the end, God kept us safe and returned us home to our loved ones," Sgt. Harrison said.

Watch as Sgt. Harrison surprises his son at Crowders Creek Elementary School in the video at the top of this page.

