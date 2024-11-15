Heavy fog causes ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — Parts of Charlotte were shrouded in heavy fog Friday morning, prompting a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Severe Weather Center 9′s Keith Monday said the fog was impacting flights into the airport, and several cameras showed the layer of fog near the ground. It started around 7:30 a.m. and kept building past 7:45 a.m.

Ground stop now at CLT, so the fog is impacting flights this morning. — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 15, 2024

One passenger shared a photo with Channel 9 showing Carowinds shrouded in fog as his plane approached the airport. The passenger told Channel 9 his flight ended up getting diverted to Greensboro.

FlightAware showed several delays at CLT Friday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

