Heavy police activity reported in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Heavy police activity was reported Tuesday morning following reports of shots being fired into a home in northwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Arbor Vista Drive.

At the scene, Channel 9 crews observed the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as the firefighters.

MEDIC said no injuries have been reported.

