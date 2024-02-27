Heavy police activity reported in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Heavy police activity was reported Tuesday morning following reports of shots being fired into a home in northwest Charlotte.
The incident occurred just after midnight on Arbor Vista Drive.
At the scene, Channel 9 crews observed the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as the firefighters.
MEDIC said no injuries have been reported.
Channel 9 has reached out to the police for information regarding this incident.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
