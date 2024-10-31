Heavy police presence seen at north Charlotte McDonald’s

CHARLOTTE — There was a heavy police presence Wednesday night at a McDonald’s in north Charlotte.

The scene was at the McDonald’s on West Sugar Creek Road at Interstate 85.

Channel 9 got there at about 10:45 p.m. where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers had the parking lot cordoned off with crime tape where a car had been shot up.

Heavy police presence at McDonald's on West Sugar Creek Road

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 dead, 2 hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

1 dead, 2 hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group