Police investigate after 4 shot in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — At least four people were shot in south Charlotte on Friday night according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Medic confirmed to Channel 9 that four patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 could see a large police presence along the 7800 block of Nations Ford near Farmhurst Drive.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard multiple gunshots.

Our crew could see evidence markers across the road.

evidence markers along Nations Ford (WSOC)

