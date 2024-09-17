Heavy rain causes Buddhist monastery to flood

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Heavy rain caused a Buddhist monastery to flood in Brunswick County Monday afternoon.

The Wat Carolina Buddhajakra Vanaram posted several videos and photos of their flooded temple.

According to a GoFundMe associated with the organization, the monks are now stuck in a small house and are trying to move into a bigger temple.

Money donated will go towards food, toiletries, dry goods, many cleaning supplies, clothing, sandals, a used refrigerator, a used freezer, a washer and dryer, construction equipment and tools, bedding, and blankets.

The monks will also need assistance with any water damage once the flood subsides.

Anyone interested in donating to the monastery can do so here.

