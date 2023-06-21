Heavy rain causes sinkhole, partial closure of US 221 in Linville

LINVILLE, N.C. — A part of U.S. 221 will be closed for the foreseeable future for emergency pipework after heavy rain caused a sinkhole.

The total closure spans more than 1.5 miles, from the intersection of N.C. 194 3-Mile Highway to N.C. 183 in Burke County.

Avery County- a 1.6 mile stretch of Highway 221 is shutdown after a sinkhole opened up near the town of Linville Falls. The detours in place and how long before the road reopens tonight on channel 9 eyewitness news at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/VaQn98PLmr — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 21, 2023

Drivers heading north on U.S. 221 out of McDowell County will use a detour onto N.C. 183 and N.C. 181. Traffic heading south in Avery County is asked to use the same detour but will be able to use the N.C. 194 3-Mile Highway.

Crews say they can’t start working on repairs until the rain stops.

The owner of Linville Falls General Store, Jeff Cordell, spoke to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty about the impacts of the detour.

“Next week’s not going to be a good time to have a detour with kids out of school and summer vacations,” Jeff Cordell said.

