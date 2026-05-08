Burn ban lifted for Meck County Park and Rec

CHARLOTTE — The mandatory burn ban for Mecklenburg County has been lifted, including for Park and Recreation facilities. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office announced the decision, citing improved weather conditions and a reduced wildfire risk.

The ban’s lifting applies to all areas within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office made the decision after consulting with forestry partners and in coordination with the statewide order previously issued by the North Carolina Forest Service.

Despite the lifting of the burn ban, the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that open burning remains restricted under local fire prevention and air quality regulations. Open burning is generally prohibited within Mecklenburg County, with some limited exceptions.

These exceptions include permitted prescribed burns, live fire training exercises and designated agricultural or farm use properties. For agricultural properties, the property field record must show a farm use exemption.

In rare instances, a burn permit may be issued to a property owner in a rural part of the county. This occurs only after an on-site visit is conducted to ensure safeguards are in place and there is no adverse impact to nearby structures and properties.

Burning yard waste in barrels, fire pits or on the ground is not allowed. If such fires are started, they must be extinguished by the owner or by the fire department if a response is generated.

Recreational and warming fires are generally permitted. However, these fires must be constantly attended and have a readily available water supply or fire extinguisher nearby that can be used to control or extinguish the fire.

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