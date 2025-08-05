Heavy rain floods roadway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday morning’s rain led to flooding in west Charlotte.

Wilkinson Boulevard is flooded approaching Sam Wilson Road causing major delays coming from Gaston County into Meckenburg County.

Drivers should proceed with caution as cars slowly make their way through the area.

