Heavy traffic expected when former President Donald Trump lands at CLT

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, and CMPD wants drivers to steer clear of the airport when he does.

CMPD says Uptown and Charlotte Douglas Airport will be heavily congested between 3-6 p.m. Saturday.

Trump is in the area for a private event and fundraiser with the Republican National Committee and other fundraising groups.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley of North Carolina will be at the event in Charlotte with RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump.

It’s the first of two events in North Carolina that Trump has planned for Saturday. The presumed Republican Party presidential nominee is slated to be in Wilmington for a campaign rally, but that event starts at 7 p.m.

