YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — Yancey County’s Egypt & Ramseytown Fire Department was devastated by flooding when Helene struck six months ago, highlighting the urgent need for recovery funding.

The floodwaters rose rapidly, reaching five feet every 20 minutes, forcing two men to cut through the roof of the fire station to escape. The damage left everything inside a total loss, according to Brandon Price, the county’s director of emergency management.

“We need funding. We really need funding,” said Brandon Price, emphasizing the critical need for financial support to aid recovery efforts.

Chris Sigmon, the county planner, noted, “There’s, literally, millions of dollars of roads and bridges that are still out,” underscoring the infrastructure challenges facing the county.

Price explained that many residents are still without power and cannot access their homes due to the destruction of roads and bridges.

This lack of infrastructure also prevents emergency services from reaching those in need, leaving many vulnerable.

0 of 8 Helene 6 months later: Yancey County residents plead for funding to rebuild Helene 6 months later: Yancey County residents plead for funding to rebuild Helene 6 months later: Yancey County residents plead for funding to rebuild Helene 6 months later: Yancey County residents plead for funding to rebuild Helene 6 months later: Yancey County residents plead for funding to rebuild Helene 6 months later: Yancey County residents plead for funding to rebuild Helene 6 months later: Yancey County residents plead for funding to rebuild

Sigmon highlighted the bureaucratic challenges residents face, particularly for those who are not computer-literate or lack access to technology, making it difficult to navigate the recovery process.

“We got people don’t even have cellphones, and then the elderly trying to walk this path of the bureaucracy is just, it’s absurd,” Sigmon said.

The situation along Highway 19 West and in the Pensacola community illustrates the broader issue: without roads or bridges, displaced residents cannot return to rebuild their homes, and those who still have homes are often isolated.

Without increased state and federal funding, Yancey County’s recovery will remain stalled, prolonging the return to normalcy for its residents.

Sigmon said the heavy burden is being placed on people and the community.

“It was hard six months ago to set an expectation of where we should be in six months,” he said. “I’m proud of the work that has been done. I’m shocked by how much of it we had to bear and how much the individuals had to bear on their own shoulders.”

VIDEO: Helene 6 months later: Recovery efforts across western NC

Helene 6 months later: Asheville businesses work to bring back visitors

©2025 Cox Media Group