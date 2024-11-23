Helene damage forces NC layoffs

MORGANTON, N.C. — A high-end furniture manufacturer in western North Carolina is downsizing operations after its facility sustained widespread damage from Hurricane Helene.

Morganton-based EJ Victor Inc. notified the state of North Carolina in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on Nov. 15 that it will lay off 121 employees at its 110 Wamsutta Mill Road facility. The move is expected to be permanent. It’s effective Nov. 22.

“This layoff is the result of significant damage to the production facility from tropical storm Helene and our inability to rebuild due to non-payment of our casualty insurance claim pending litigation,” CEO and president D. Richard Oliver Jr. wrote in the WARN letter.

The layoff notice comes less than two weeks after EJ Victor filed a lawsuit against its insurance provider for failure to pay for damages from Helene.

Read the full story here.













©2024 Cox Media Group