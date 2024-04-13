‘Help more women survive’: Hundreds gather in Uptown to wipe out heart disease

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of women gathered in Uptown on Friday to bring awareness to the number one killer of women - cardiovascular disease.

“This disease is attacking everybody, from young and old, and we got to do something about it,” explained co-chair Janice Dupre. “I’m very passionate about making a difference and helping us bring awareness to help more women survive.”

The “Go Red For Women” campaign is one of the American Heart Association’s signature events.

It aims to bring more awareness to cardiovascular disease and raise money for research. According to the organization, cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.

This was the 20th year of the movement.

