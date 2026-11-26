STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — For about four years, Jennifer Hudson has been busy washing and drying clothes and trying to get the word out about her nonprofit Start Fresh Laundry.

“Laundry is very important, and you wouldn’t know that until you have no access to a washer and dryer,” she told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

Her nonprofit provides laundry services for children in need at no cost. Families are identified through partners at the Department of Social Services and Stanly County Schools.

The goal is to provide dignity and confidence.

“They’ll want to come to school; they’ll feel good about Mondays,” Hudson said.

She says her nonprofit doesn’t stop at just clothing. They’ll launder anything that will fit in their washers, from teddy bears to bedding.

In her previous work with EMS, she encountered plenty of families with no way to do laundry. Now, with her own cleaning business, she saw a solution.

So far, they’ve washed 1,000 pounds of laundry, and she hopes to expand.

“We just want more families to be aware that we’re here,” Hudson said. “Everybody falls down and needs a helping hand back up . . . we don’t judge. Give me your laundry.”

Hudson says she hopes to expand her reach beyond Stanly County and open a trailer to serve the unhoused population.

To learn more or donate to Start Fresh Laundry, visit their website here.

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