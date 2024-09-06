Hepatitis A case reported at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned someone at UNC Charlotte tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. You can get it from contaminated food or water, or through close contact with someone who’s infected.

The school said it has notified all of the people who may have been exposed.

It’s not clear if the person who tested positive was a student.

No further information was release.

(WATCH BELOW: Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health)

Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health

©2024 Cox Media Group