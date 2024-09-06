Local

Hepatitis A case reported at UNC Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Hepatitis A virus (BSIP/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned someone at UNC Charlotte tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. You can get it from contaminated food or water, or through close contact with someone who’s infected.

The school said it has notified all of the people who may have been exposed.

It’s not clear if the person who tested positive was a student.

No further information was release.

