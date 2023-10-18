Local

Here’s how to get a free weekly credit report

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
You can now keep a closer eye on your credit.

Until now, each of the three credit reporting agencies would provide a free report from each year. Now, you can get a free one each week.

Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion started offering weekly freebies soon after the pandemic started.

It was a temporary move, but they’ve since extended it twice and now, it’s permanent.

To request your free copies, go to AnnualCreditReport.com.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke strongly encourages you to take advantage of this. He also says watch out for similar websites that may be out to steal your personal information.

