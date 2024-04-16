Here’s how you can score free artwork at Uptown’s Lovin’ Life Music Fest

CHARLOTTE — If you plan to attend the 3-day Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown Charlotte next month, get ready for a weekend filled with music, art, and a few surprises.

Before the festival gates open, organizers have tapped a group of local artists who will hide their creations throughout the site. The artwork will be original pieces, each approximately 4″ x 4″ in size, and some will have exclusive festival goodies with them, such as meet-and-greet passes or wristband upgrades.

In addition, renowned Charlotte muralist Matt Moore, known on social media as @PuckMcGruff, will paint a mural on a 10-foot signature 3D Lovin’ Life heart at the festival entrance. Moore is known for popular Charlotte murals such as the Luke Kuechly piece at The Brickyard in South End and Clarity, a three-story woman’s face with wolf eyes, seen from I-277.

Attendees can also watch a live painting by Brooklyn-based artist Adam Fu.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students from First Ward Creative Arts Academy and Northwest School of the Arts will also showcase their artwork at the event. Their creations will be featured throughout the festival grounds.

VIDEO: Headliners announced for 3-day music festival in Charlotte

