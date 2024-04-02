Artist schedule announced for 3-day Uptown Charlotte music festival

CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Lovin’ Life Music Fest is set to take place May 3-5 in Uptown Charlotte’s First Ward Park. The festival will feature more than 40 artists, including headliners Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan, performing on three stages. Festival organizers told Channel 9 they are expecting 90,000 fans over the three days.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the artist lineup for each day.

On Friday, the lineup will feature Post Malone, Dominic Fike, Jessie Murph, David Kushner, Holly Humberstone, The Aces, and Infinity Song on the Coors Light Stage. The Chainsmokers, Dashboard Confessional, Weston Estate, Anees, Nightly and Artikal Sound System will perform on the Northwood Ravin Stage.

Saturday’s lineup will feature Stevie Nicks, Maggie Rogers, Young The Giant, The Fray, The Struts, Happy Landing, and Ax and The Hatchetmen on the Coors Light Stage. Charlotte native DaBaby, North Carolina native Petey Pablo, and the winner of the festival’s Battle of the Bands competition will perform on the Northwood Ravin Stage.

The lineup on Sunday will feature Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Quinn XCII, the Beach Boys, Ripe, North Carolina’s Parmalee, and Lily Fitts on the Coors Light Stage. Concord natives the Avett Brothers, Allen Stone, Stop Light Observations, Charlotte-based Sainted Trap Choir, and Rags and Riches will perform on the Northwood Ravin Stage.

Times for each act have not yet been announced but organizers say the official LLMF app will be available in a couple of weeks and will have the artist schedule by day and time listed.

A map of the festival site has also been released.

Lovin' Life Music Fest site map (Source: Lovin' Life Music Fest)





Three-day festival passes are still available and range in price from $319-$1,299.

For more information about the festival, including tickets and lineup updates, go to llmfclt.com.

