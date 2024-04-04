Here’s what the solar eclipse will look like in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — In just a few days, the sky will go dark in parts of the U.S. during a rare solar eclipse.

We’ve seen this phenomenon in the Carolinas before. In February 1979, the Charlotte area witnessed a partial eclipse. It was largely spoiled by cloud cover.

And many of us remember a total eclipse in 2017 that drew countless people outdoors to see the sun as a rare sliver.

The upcoming eclipse will happen on April 8.

Charlotte is expected to experience an 83.4% partial solar eclipse that will begin at 1:54 p.m. local time and last for approximately 2.5 hours, concluding at 4:26 p.m.

