Protect your eyes when viewing the solar eclipse

CHARLOTTE — It’s the event everyone has been buzzing about: The 2024 total solar eclipse.

The eclipse is set to occur Monday afternoon, with peak visibility around 3:15 p.m.

While the Carolinas are not in the path of total visibility, the area is in the 80 to 90% range so, skies depending, many across the region will get a nice view of the partial eclipse.

Whether it be partial or full, remaining safe during this celestial phenomena is something we all need to be thinking about.

>> Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Madi Baggett sat down with nurse practitioner Erin Bolin from Clover Medical Associates, who spoke about the importance of protecting your eyes regardless of where you are watching.

(Channel 9 Video Vault: October 1977 guide to making an eclipse box)

