Here’s who the Hornets could select in the NBA draft

CHARLOTTE — It was just over a month ago that the Charlotte Hornets were able to move up two spots in the draft, thanks to the kind bounce of the lottery balls to select second overall.

The Hornets weren’t lucky enough to land the top spot and the chance to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama. But regardless, there is talent available.

Brandon Miller

2023 NBA Draft: Brandon Miller

There’s a chance the Hornets could opt for Alabama wing Brandon Miller, a top talent at a position of need for the Hornets.

Miller was the most electrifying player in college basketball last season and won the Wayman Tisdale Award that goes to the top freshman in the country.

Miller’s selection wouldn’t come without controversy. Just a few months ago, his name came up in a murder investigation. Authorities said he brought a gun that wasn’t his to one of his teammates. That gun was then used in a fatal shooting.

NBA Draft Forwards Basketball FILE - Alabama forward Brandon Miller, left, drives into the lane during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Miller is among the top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis)

It’s important to note Miller was not charged with anything, but there’s a chance the incident still impacts the Hornets’ decision when they make their pick.

The Hornets are familiar with having players involved in controversy off the court.

It was just about a year ago that Miles Bridges was arrested on felony domestic violence charges. He pleaded no contest. Bridges didn’t get jail time but he did miss all of last year. He’s now an unrestricted free agent, but he’s suspended for the first 10 games of this upcoming season.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Alabama forward Brandon Miller

Scoot Henderson

2023 NBA Draft: Scoot Henderson

Charlotte could also select Scoot Henderson, the Atlanta-area star who skipped his senior year in high school to play in the NBA’s G League.

Right now, the consensus among most league experts is that Henderson is the second-best player, and while that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be the second-overall pick, there are many factors that the Hornets will consider.

NBA Mock Draft Basketball FILE - NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson dunks against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Henderson is among the top prospects in next month’s NBA draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher)

Henderson is a ball-dominant point guard like LaMelo Ball. His attacking style draws comparisons to Russell Westbrook.

The point guard has long been seen as the second-best player in this draft. But with Ball already on the roster, there’s uncertainty about whether the team has room for two ball-dominant scorers.

However, Henderson’s impact on court alone would certainly warrant a look at number two.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson

Who will the team select?

The Hornets are doing their due diligence -- they brought both Miller and Henderson in this week for a second workout.

“Went in there and showed what I’m capable of, what I’m good at, what I’m great at,” Henderson said. “Yeah I met MJ -- shook his hand. Really dope just to meet somebody like that, somebody like Michael Jordan.”

The Hornets have less to lose since both Henderson and Miller will be within the top three picks.

Miller was a tremendous scorer at Alabama. There, he won an SEC Championship, but struggled in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller said he’s been living the dream throughout this draft process despite all the unknowns. At this point, the hard work is over and it’s a waiting game to see where he’ll end up.

“When you go to college, you’re kind of in control of where you go to school,” Miller said. “But I think with the NBA, you’re not really in control. You’re just kind of caught off guard and seeing where you’re living at in a few weeks is one thing I think about every day.”

