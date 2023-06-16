Local

Hornets poised to make second pick in 2023 NBA draft

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NEW YORK — The ping pong balls of the NBA’s lottery were so close to falling in the Charlotte Hornets’ favor. But alas, Charlotte will pick second in a draft headlined by a player some are calling a generational talent.

Instead of lamenting that loss, fans have a reason to celebrate. This year’s talent pool is more top-heavy than most, and there will be difference-makers on the board when the Hornets are on the clock.

There’s the phenom who skipped his senior year of high school basketball to embark early on his professional journey, and a scoring superstar who dominated college basketball last season.

They’ll join a Hornets roster peppered with talent. This is not the second-worst team in the NBA, but rather a team that can make a little noise in the east if they stay healthy and add the right piece.

The search for the Hornets’ next superstar ends in Brooklyn.

>> The Hornets are making their pick on Thursday. We’ll have coverage LIVE from New York before the draft, starting at 7 p.m. on Channel 9.

>> >> Afterward, stay tuned to see who the team picks to join their roster.

