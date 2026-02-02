Heroic firefighter saves driver from sinking pickup truck in icy pond

CHARLOTTE — A firefighter rescued a driver who was standing on top of a pickup truck that was submerged in a pond over the weekend.

Crews didn’t hesitate to get in ice cold water during the height of Saturday’s winter storm.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz spoke with the first responders who pulled this off.

They said things could’ve ended much worse.

We checked with our meteorologists on Monday who said it was about 19 degrees outside when the incident took place Saturday evening.

In the middle of Saturday’s snow storm, a Charlotte driver found himself in a retention pond.

Braving the frigid water and dangerous conditions, Charlotte Fire Department was there to answer the call.

“We were notified,” said Andrew Woodall with Charlotte Fire. “Ladder 40 was on a call with a vehicle into a pond, and we started heading that direction.”

Video from Woodall shows him doing what he has been trained to do.

Woodall and firefighter Dustin Reynolds geared up to get in the water to save a man who lost control on the road and nose-dived into the pond.

While the driver stood on the bed of his truck hoping it didn’t sink deeper, the team inched down the snowy hill, carefully and very calmly making their way to the middle of the pond.

Once in the boat, Woodall and Reynolds checked to make sure the driver way okay.

Back at the fire station Monday, Woodall says everyone is safe and ready for the next call.

“Every day we come to work, we hang out with our friends and get to do really cool things,” he said.

The driver left with just wet feet. He was checked and cleared by paramedics on scene.

