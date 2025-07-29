HHS and Education Department probe Duke University for discrimination

WASHINGTON — Duke University is currently under two federal investigations over allegations of racial discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating claims that the Duke Law Journal considers race, color, or national origin when selecting its members. Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services is conducting a separate probe related to discrimination tied to recipients of HHS funding.

The investigations follow recent reporting that has brought these allegations to light. The Department of Education’s focus is on the practices of the Duke Law Journal, a prestigious publication within the university’s law school. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services is examining issues related to how Duke handles funding and support for programs under its purview.

Duke University has been contacted for a comment regarding the investigations.

The outcome of these federal investigations could have significant implications for Duke University, affecting its policies and practices concerning diversity and inclusion.

