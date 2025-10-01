Hickory Fire Department captain retires, leaving legacy of dedication

HICKORY, N.C. — Capt. Bill Denton is retiring from the Hickory Fire Department after 30 years of service.

Denton began his career at the Hickory Fire Department on Nov. 11, 1996, and has since risen through the ranks to become captain, a position he has held since March 2009.

Denton has served as captain on Engine 7 for the past seven years, overseeing operations and ensuring the safety of his team and the community, fire officials said.

Throughout his career, Denton has achieved numerous certifications, including Level II firefighter, hazardous materials operations, and Emergency Medical Technician.

He has also contributed to the training of new firefighters, teaching at both the Hickory Fire Department and St. Stephens Fire Department.

Denton also worked as a firefighter in Florida.

