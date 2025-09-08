Hickory man faces charges for exploitation of a minor

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jeremy Thomas Nelson, 37, of Hickory, over the weekend with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Nelson was arrested on Saturday and is being held under a $250,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
No additional details have been made available.
