Hickory man faces charges for exploitation of a minor

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jeremy Thomas Nelson, 37, of Hickory, over the weekend with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jeremy Thomas Nelson

Nelson was arrested on Saturday and is being held under a $250,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Alexander County daycare responds to copperhead snake bite incident