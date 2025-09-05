Man arrested in Gastonia child exploitation case

GASTONIA, N.C. — Sean Staskawicz was arrested by the Gastonia Police Department and the United States Marshals Service following a child exploitation investigation.

The arrest happened after investigators from the Gastonia Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, in collaboration with the US Marshals Service, conducted an extensive investigation into child exploitation.

The Gastonia Police Department said detectives executed a search warrant at Staskawicz’s residence.

Several electronic devices were seized, which were later found to contain several thousand videos and images of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The victims depicted in the material range in age from six months old to teenagers.

On Friday morning, the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force apprehended Staskawicz. He has been charged with 20 counts of child exploitation.

Staskawicz is being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

