Hickory man walks 180 miles to support Shriners children’s hospital

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man is spending the next week on foot to raise awareness for Shriners and their children’s hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.

Eric Morabito is walking 180 miles from Hickory to Charlotte and then on to Greenville.

It something he’s done for 12 straight years to support families whose children need medical care.

Morabito said he sometimes camps in a tent along the way, but the journey is meaningful to him.

He hopes to reach Greenville by Wednesday and finish his walk at the Shriners Hospital on Thursday.

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