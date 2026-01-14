Monks’ 2,300-mile peace walk approaches Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The group of Buddhist monks walking 2,300 miles for peace and unity is expected to reach Charlotte Wednesday evening as they make their way from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington D.C.

The Buddhist monks and their dog, Aloka, have captivated people across the country, with some people traveling hundreds of miles to see them in person. Their goal is to promote national healing, unity, and compassion and remind Americans that peace is not a destination, but a practice.

The group plans to make its way from Rock Hill through Pineville and into Charlotte Wednesday. The monks will rest overnight at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center on Tyvola Road. During this time, they will offer visiting hours from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you plan to observe the monks, remember these rules:

Observe quietly and respectfully.

To welcome the Venerable Monks, the group suggests a simple greeting by placing your palms together and bowing.

Avoid touching, harassing, shouting or intrusive recording.

You can join, just make sure to walk behind them and not in front or beside them.

If you choose to stand and watch, please remain flexible and keep a clear path for them.

Don’t bring pets.

Listen to all law enforcement directions.

As the monks pass through the region, expect slowdowns and closures along Highway 51 from South Carolina to Nations Ford Road between 2 and 4 p.m.

You can follow their journey with a live map here.

