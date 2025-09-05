Local

Hickory-native, comedian arrested on multiple sex crime charges

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com and Mark Schulman, wsoctv.com
Nashville Comedy Festival NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 18: Jon Reep of Fried! Podcast with Jon Reep & Sarah Tiana during Nashville Comedy Festival presented by Outback Concerts. This event held at Zanies Comedy Night Club on April 18, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts))
NEWTON, N.C. — Jon Reep, 53, a famous comedian from Hickory, was arrested Friday after a grand jury indicted him on multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On April 15, the Hickory Police Department received an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexual abuse material, police said. 

The account associated with this cyber tip belonged to Reep.

Jon Reep

There was a search warrant at the location linked to the IP address from the cyber tip.

Electronic devices were seized during the execution of the search warrant and digital forensic analysis of these devices and other online communications were completed.

The case was presented to the Grand Jury of Catawba County on Tuesday and a true bill indictment was issued for Reep for the following charges:

  • One count of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor
  • Nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minor

Reep faced a magistrate Friday afternoon in Newton and bonded out of jail soon after.

He has a comedy show slated for Friday night in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Reep won “Last Comic Standing” with the most votes cast on NBC, according to his website.

He was also in Netflix’s “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” and his standup special on Amazon Prime “Ginger Beard Man.”

