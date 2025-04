HICKORY, N.C, — The Hickory Police Chief is stepping down after 30 years of service to the community.

Reed Baer’s last day will be July 1.

He has been the chief since 2023. He started working for the department in 1997.

Baer said serving his hometown has been a privilege.

His placement is not yet known.

