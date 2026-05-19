Hickory police search for suspects in string of car break-ins

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are asking for the public’s help after a string of car break-ins over the weekend.
Investigators shared surveillance images of the two possible suspects along 5th Street Northeast.
Neighbors say more than a dozen vehicles were broken into at an apartment complex near Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Police are asking residents to remove valuables and lock their cars as a precaution.
Anyone who may recognize the suspects is urged to contact police at 828-328-5551.
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