High-end health club plans facility in Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal

This rendering depicts the entry to The Health Club. (THE HEALTH CLUB)

The Health Club will put its twist on fitness with an 18,000-square-foot facility at Oakhurst Commons.

That facility will provide a gym and recovery center when it opens in late 2024. It will be at 4000 Monroe Road, in close proximity to the Chantilly, Cotswold, Eastover and Elizabeth neighborhoods.

Expect a modern and holistic approach, says Addy Collett, owner.

“We’re creating a place designed to inspire our greatest journey, which is the one to health,” she says.

