High-end health club plans facility in Charlotte

The Health Club will put its twist on fitness with an 18,000-square-foot facility at Oakhurst Commons.
That facility will provide a gym and recovery center when it opens in late 2024. It will be at 4000 Monroe Road, in close proximity to the Chantilly, Cotswold, Eastover and Elizabeth neighborhoods.
Expect a modern and holistic approach, says Addy Collett, owner.
“We’re creating a place designed to inspire our greatest journey, which is the one to health,” she says.
