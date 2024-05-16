Game Show Battle Rooms, health studio coming to Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Ballantyne Village has nabbed new-to-market entertainment concept Game Show Battle Rooms.

It will occupy 2,937 square feet on the second floor of that mixed-use development. Game Show Battle Rooms is targeting an August opening.

The brand offers an immersive game show arena, complete with a host. Players choose between two different game rooms: Classic or Prime Time Showdowns.

Each features games such as Survey Battles, Spin and Solve, Match Up Wars and What’s That Cost. Teams — from eight to 64 participants — compete to become the game show champion.

Perspire Sauna has also snagged space at Ballantyne Village.

Both join a growing list of new tenants at that south Charlotte center.

