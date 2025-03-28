High Noon named ‘coolest thing made in South Carolina’

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The results are in and High Noon, a brand of vodka and tequila seltzers made in Chester County, has been crowned the coolest product made in South Carolina.

The drink won the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance bracket-style contest, topping 150 other products, including a brand of hot sauce and a bow tie company.

The contest drew 220,969 votes from across the globe.

High Noon is produced by Gallo at its facility in Fort Lawn. The site produces 1,000 cans of High Noon per minute, offering 20 different flavors of vodka and tequila seltzers made with real fruit juice and sparkling water.

