Charlotte brewery taps into THC market

CHARLOTTE — NoDa Brewing Co. is tapping into the growing popularity of THC-based seltzers. The Charlotte brewery’s new line, Happy Bird, debuted this month.

It’s available in the taproom and at local markets, bars and restaurants to start. Three flavors — Lavender Lemon, Ginger Lime and Grapefruit Hibiscus — will be available with five and 10 milligram options.

The segment is poised for rapid growth as people are looking for healthier alternatives to craft beer, says Jacob Virgil, director of strategic development.

“Beer will always be our focus, but this is something we’re leaning into,” he says. “The category is already on fire throughout the country. We didn’t want to get left behind.”

Read the full story here.

WATCH: ‘Wild west’: Illegal THC products found in North Carolina shops, authorities say

‘Wild west’: Illegal THC products found in North Carolina shops, authorities say

©2025 Cox Media Group