High-profile game ahead for 49ers

CHARLOTTE — Next week, UNC Charlotte’s 49ers football team starts fall camp, beginning the one-month countdown to the season opener. The 49ers’ 2025 debut marks a first for the school: playing at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

On Aug. 29, Charlotte will play Appalachian State University at the NFL stadium, kicking off at 7 p.m. on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. It’s part of the annual Duke’s Mayo Classic series of early-season college football games. ESPNU will air the game, which brings more of a spotlight because the schedule is much busier on Aug. 28 (the day before) and Aug. 30 (the day after).

“We’re seeing a lot of excitement,” Miller Yoho, spokesperson at the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the nonprofit that runs the Duke’s Mayo Classic, told CBJ. “A Friday night prime-time game will be special.”

The sports foundation embraces regional rivalries like Charlotte-Appalachian State, Yoho added, pointing to the easy proximity for both schools’ fans.

