Local

High-profile tower nabs cocktail concept

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Campbell, a luxury apartment complex, will be 12 stories in South End. (CREDIT: THE CAMPBELL)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Craft cocktails and coffee collide in this new day-to-night venture planned for The Campbell, a 12-story apartment tower on the edge of Dilworth and South End.

Key South End site set for redevelopment

Antagonist will occupy an 1,100-square-foot space, fronting South Boulevard and McDonald Avenue. There’s also a nearly 1,000-square-foot patio.

It will deliver an intimate craft cocktail experience in the evenings.

Antagonist has also partnered with Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters as a place to grab a quick coffee or empanada as well as tackle remote work, or host meetings or casual gatherings during the day.

A spring 2025 opening is targeted.

Read more here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read