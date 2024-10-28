Craft-beer spot expanding in new location

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Carolina Beer Temple is expanding its footprint in Matthews, with plans to bring a number of offerings under one roof.

Owner Rob Jacik says the longtime craft-beer bottle shop and bar has snapped up a 6,800-square-foot space at Ames Station, 215 N. Ames St. That space will be divided between Carolina Beer Temple and the Ames Street Marketplace.

Jacik expects to invest roughly $1 million into the project. A January opening is targeted.

“It’ll be a much, much bigger venture than what we’ve ever done in the past,” Jacik says.

