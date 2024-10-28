Local

Craft-beer spot expanding in new location

By Charlotte Business Journal

Carolina Beer Temple (Source: Carolina Beer Temple)

By Charlotte Business Journal

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Carolina Beer Temple is expanding its footprint in Matthews, with plans to bring a number of offerings under one roof.

Owner Rob Jacik says the longtime craft-beer bottle shop and bar has snapped up a 6,800-square-foot space at Ames Station, 215 N. Ames St. That space will be divided between Carolina Beer Temple and the Ames Street Marketplace.

Former Panthers players’ sports bar debuts

Jacik expects to invest roughly $1 million into the project. A January opening is targeted.

“It’ll be a much, much bigger venture than what we’ve ever done in the past,” Jacik says.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Matthews could lose free parking in downtown

Matthews could lose free parking in downtown

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read